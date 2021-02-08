Addison Advisors LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

