Addison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $317.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.22 and a 200-day moving average of $334.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.