Addison Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

NYSE:TT opened at $149.35 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.17. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

