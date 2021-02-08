Addison Advisors LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $3,558,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,841,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

GTLS stock opened at $141.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

