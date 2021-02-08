Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

LRCX opened at $509.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

