ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 5,500,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,236,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a market cap of $259.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

