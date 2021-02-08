Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $213,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 16.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $157.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.