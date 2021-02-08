Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS opened at $113.16 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.