AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,095 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after acquiring an additional 268,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61,372 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $93.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

