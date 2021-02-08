AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,643,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 900,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 457,655 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 343,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,128 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 233,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 86,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.