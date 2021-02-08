AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,565 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

PNC opened at $156.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

