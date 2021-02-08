aelf (ELF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24.07 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $98.34 million and $24.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.89 or 0.01067640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.99 or 0.05494484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00046443 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00020506 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.