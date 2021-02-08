Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.