Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $29,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,420,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 93,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $123.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.