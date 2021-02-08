Aigang (AIX) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Aigang has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One Aigang token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a total market cap of $86,827.97 and $6.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aigang alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.01256796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.51 or 0.06937453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022890 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.