Aigang (AIX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Aigang has a market capitalization of $92,607.48 and approximately $6.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.64 or 0.01060126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.34 or 0.05396553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00020424 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Aigang Token Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

