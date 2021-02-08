Aion Price Tops $0.0872 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $42.52 million and $5.80 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.64 or 1.00182043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00030546 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.00975805 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.00274135 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00209414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00073037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00031573 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001667 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

