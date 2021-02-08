Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $324.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

Shares of APD stock opened at $253.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

