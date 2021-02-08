Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $305.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $253.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.