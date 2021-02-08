Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 174.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $54.18 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

