Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALDX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $488.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $152,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.