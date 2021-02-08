AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.22.

In related news, insider Global Investors U.S. Allianz sold 5,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $156,322.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

