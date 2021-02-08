AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0406

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $371,570.52 and approximately $41.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00045337 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 107.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

