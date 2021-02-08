Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.83 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,793.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,651.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

