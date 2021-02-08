Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,793.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,651.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,106.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.