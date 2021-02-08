Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post sales of $43.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.82 million to $43.90 million. Alphatec reported sales of $32.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $145.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.73 million to $145.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $186.01 million, with estimates ranging from $178.03 million to $201.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,733. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.