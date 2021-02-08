Alteryx (AYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Alteryx to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alteryx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $133.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -493.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,225,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283,471 shares of company stock valued at $261,174,162 over the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

