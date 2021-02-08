Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) CFO Michael Grau Sells 40,000 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Altice USA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Altice USA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.