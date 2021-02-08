Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Price Up 5%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) shares rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.28 and last traded at $59.28. Approximately 357,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 444,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 4,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $247,580.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,640. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.