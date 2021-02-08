Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.00

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

