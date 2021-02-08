Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s 3rd Largest Position

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,188.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

