Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,023,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 556.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 17.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. 140166 raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,215.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,188.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

