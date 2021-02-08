Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.68

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.68 and last traded at $67.34, with a volume of 1495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Get Ameresco alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $708,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $101,937.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at $101,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 837,625 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,383. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,244,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ameresco by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 213,368 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $5,845,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Ameresco by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.