American Assets Trust (AAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AAT stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 45,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304,781.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,706. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.