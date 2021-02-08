American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of AXL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 51,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 93.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

