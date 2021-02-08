American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

