American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,683 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.79% of American Water Works worth $218,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

