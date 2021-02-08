AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

AME stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

