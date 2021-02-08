Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.57

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 163,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

