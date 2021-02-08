Amon Market Capitalization Tops $2.82 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $3,655.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.01262934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.24 or 0.06907745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022863 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

