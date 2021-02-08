AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) vs. Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Head to Head Review

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMTD International and Harvest Capital Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A Harvest Capital Credit 0 1 0 0 2.00

Harvest Capital Credit has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.30%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than AMTD International.

Volatility and Risk

AMTD International has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and Harvest Capital Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A Harvest Capital Credit -41.84% 5.12% 2.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMTD International and Harvest Capital Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $154.96 million 10.06 $119.72 million N/A N/A Harvest Capital Credit $12.67 million 3.72 -$1.21 million $0.63 12.57

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats AMTD International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

