Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Trading Up 6.6%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 136,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 55,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

