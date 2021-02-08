Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report sales of $53.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.63 million and the lowest is $50.90 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $50.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $215.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.29 million to $217.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $220.45 million to $233.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALYA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.50% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 5,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

