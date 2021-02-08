Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.80. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after acquiring an additional 562,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 147.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 100,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. 7,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,250. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

