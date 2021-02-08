Analysts Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.90). ATN International posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ATN International stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

