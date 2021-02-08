Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Tenable posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.25 on Friday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Tenable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

