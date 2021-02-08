Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

