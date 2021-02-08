Analysts Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,605,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,450. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,324,000 after buying an additional 288,267 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 543.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,636 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

