Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report sales of $153.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.66 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $148.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $608.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.66 million to $613.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $615.17 million, with estimates ranging from $612.65 million to $619.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NYSE:CBU opened at $68.29 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $155,546.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $363,081.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,752,896 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after buying an additional 160,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after buying an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,676,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,903,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

