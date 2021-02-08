Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

OIS opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Oil States International has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 303,220 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Oil States International by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oil States International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oil States International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

